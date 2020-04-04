International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.
IMXI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $319.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.06. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
