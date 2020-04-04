Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.82% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter.

PBP opened at $16.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

