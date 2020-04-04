Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.46% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

