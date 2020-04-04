InvestFeed Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $26,245.02 and $15.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

