Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 80.4% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $87,129.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,352,867 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

