Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

