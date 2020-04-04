ION Price Hits $0.0206 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ION has a market cap of $260,035.70 and approximately $93.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last week, ION has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005725 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,521,453 coins and its circulating supply is 12,621,453 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

