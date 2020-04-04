IONChain Price Reaches $0.0342 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $208,040.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

