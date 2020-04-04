IOST (IOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.39 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinZest, Kucoin and BitMart. IOST has a market capitalization of $39.11 million and $22.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.43 or 0.04546777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003374 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, WazirX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC, CoinZest, Livecoin, Koinex, BitMart, IDEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coineal, DigiFinex, IDAX, BitMax, Upbit, Bitrue, Zebpay, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.