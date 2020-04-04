IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $424.25 million and $8.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinone, Huobi and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Coinone, Bitfinex, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, FCoin, Ovis, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

