IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $1.44 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.04549574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037312 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009820 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

