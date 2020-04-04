iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9144 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

