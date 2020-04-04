Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRBO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NRBO opened at $15.80 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

