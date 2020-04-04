J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $334.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.18 million and the lowest is $323.80 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,678,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

