Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.23. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.