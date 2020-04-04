Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 8,596 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Credit Acceptance worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $400.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 207,118 shares worth $86,798,008. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $362.00.

Shares of CACC opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.18 and a 200 day moving average of $426.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

