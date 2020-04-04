JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JD.Com by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,810,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,300 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

NASDAQ JD opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

