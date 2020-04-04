Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jeld-Wen worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $7.57 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $859.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

