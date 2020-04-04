JET8 (J8T) 24 Hour Volume Tops $181.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. JET8 has a market cap of $97,110.57 and $181.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.