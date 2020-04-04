Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $33,011.15 and approximately $41,594.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

