Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Jianpu Technology’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of FINV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 413,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,688. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (FINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.