Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Jianpu Technology has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Jianpu Technology has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

