Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $4,524.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

