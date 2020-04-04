Joint Ventures Price Down 3.8% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $19,362.32 and approximately $754.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

