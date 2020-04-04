Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

