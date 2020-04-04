Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

