Karbo Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $363,951.28 and $371.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00803393 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,355,860 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

