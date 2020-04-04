KARMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $50.98. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,158.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

