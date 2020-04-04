Kava Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kava Token Profile

Kava's total supply is 108,340,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,551,266 tokens. Kava's official website is www.kava.io. Kava's official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

