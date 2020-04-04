Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 210,740 Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 9.84% of CSS Industries worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSS Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSS Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSS stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CSS Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

CSS Industries Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

