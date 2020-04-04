Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,967 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bruker from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

