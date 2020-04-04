Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,015 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $15.35 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.