Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Smart Global worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Smart Global by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 261,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smart Global by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

