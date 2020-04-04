Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 407.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Foot Locker stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

