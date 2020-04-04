Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

