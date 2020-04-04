Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Carolina Financial worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

CARO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

