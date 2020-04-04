Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,636 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Argo Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $32.75 on Friday. Argo Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $78.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

