Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 226,119 Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

