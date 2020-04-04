Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,677 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVO Payments worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,456,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,454,000 after buying an additional 242,085 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EVO Payments news, Director John Garabedian acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at $441,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Goldman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

