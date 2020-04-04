Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,077 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174,077 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of KEMET worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,793,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 2,147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 4,896.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,371 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEMET stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.