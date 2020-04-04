Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,328 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,119,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,548,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

NYSE VAC opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

