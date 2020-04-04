Keros Therapeutics Plans $75 Million IPO for April 8th (KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (KROS) plans to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Keros Therapeutics generated $10,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $14.1 million. Keros Therapeutics has a market cap of $272.8 million.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co. was co-manager.

Keros Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. We are a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. We have leveraged this understanding and developed a discovery approach to generate large and small molecules to address diseases of these tissues. “.

Keros Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and has 23 employees. The company is located at 99 Hayden Avenue, Suite 120, Building E, Lexington, MA 02421, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 314-6297 or on the web at http://www.kerostx.com.

