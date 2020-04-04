KickCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kucoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

