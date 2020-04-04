KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, Coinsbit and ABCC. KickToken has a market capitalization of $252,407.45 and $52,377.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.04569163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,178,427,492,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,288,147,721 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Exmo, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, P2PB2B, ABCC, KuCoin, CoinBene, YoBit, Livecoin, Dcoin, COSS, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Coinsbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

