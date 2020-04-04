Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $28,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

KRG opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of -724.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

