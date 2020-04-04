KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of KKR & Co Inc worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.