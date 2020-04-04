KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

