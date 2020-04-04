Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,369.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $22,369.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004636 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.