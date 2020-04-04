Klimatas Trading Up 58.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,712.06 and $1,500.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00340058 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00415199 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

