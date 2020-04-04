Komodo (KMD) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $48.34 million and $2.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006007 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00488131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00108554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00087082 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,097,524 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, BarterDEX, Upbit, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

